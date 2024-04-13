Watch Now
News

Actions

Williamson County teen holds stuffed toy drive to fight child abuse

All donated stuffed animals will go to children at Davis House, a nonprofit dedicated to guiding families through abusive experiences.
Stuffed Animal Drive for Abuse Victims_frame_10839.jpeg
WTVF
Stuffed Animal Drive for Abuse Victims_frame_10839.jpeg
Posted at 5:41 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 19:45:23-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Child Abuse Prevention Month, a local teenager is working to help young children in abusive situations.

It's all through 17-year-old Kenny Royer's Stuffed Toy Drive.

He's collecting stuffed animals to donate to Davis House Child Advocacy Center, a Franklin-based nonprofit that guides families through traumatic abusive experiences.

Since Kenny started the drive in March, over 200 animals have been donated, and he's raised over $3,000 for the organization.

"Making sure that they have enough stuffed animals for every child, if not two for every child, is really important," said Kenny Royer. "[It] really shows that kid that they're cared for and that they are not the ones in the wrong."

Kenny says you can donate new stuffed animals all month long.

You can drop them off directly to Davis House, or at their dropbox locations outside WST Corporation in Franklin or Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville.

thumbnail_image0.jpg

If you want to learn more, you can go to the Davis House website.


Carrie recommends:

Ravenwood High sends 3-year-old to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee

"There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!"

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community