Williamson County woman creates gathering space for adults seeking authentic friendships

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County woman is helping adults forge meaningful connections through a unique initiative called Our Gathering Table, where strangers become friends.

After moving to Middle Tennessee, Natasha Hazlett realized how difficult it is to make friends as an adult. Rather than accepting this challenge, she decided to create a solution.

"I found it was harder than I imagined to make friends as an adult," she said. "Like deep, true, authentic friendships, which is very different. It's very easy to make acquaintances."

Her answer was to create Our Gathering Table, a free gathering where adults can meet and develop genuine connections beyond small talk.

At a recent meeting at Coal Town Public House in Franklin, seven women from different backgrounds came together with one common goal: finding meaningful friendship.

"This is a way for everyone to feel seen and heard," Hazlett said.

The gatherings begin with simple introductions, but quickly move beyond surface-level conversation. Participants share their backgrounds, interests, and what brought them to the table.

"I just wanted some really good friends here. Somebody I could call and say go to TJ Maxx or Marshalls with me," one participant said.

Making friends as adults presents unique challenges. Unlike childhood, when we're surrounded by peers in school and activities, adult responsibilities like careers and families often leave little time for developing new relationships.

"If you are feeling lonely, you feel like it's hard to make friends as an adult, like you're not alone," Hazlett said. There are so many other people, men and women."

The group welcomes anyone seeking deeper connections in a judgment-free environment.

"There are no cliques," she added. "We're all in the same season of life where we're looking to make deep, authentic connections."

Hazlett's initiative has expanded beyond Tennessee. To learn more, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.