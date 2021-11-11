Williamson Medical Center hopes community will 'Crutch It Forward' in new campaign

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a world full of supply chain shortages, hospitals are not immune.

"We see about 1,500 patients each week and so about 50 of those patients will require a prescription for crutches," said Leigh Williams, director of development for the Williamson Medical Center Foundation.

In just a month the Williamson Medical Center‘s Bone and Joint Institute could administer 200 sets of crutches, not including those that are given out in other parts of the hospital.

But now the devices are in short supply.

"So it’s a little difficult to care for a patient and send them home after an injury if we don’t have the supplies to do so," said Williams. "There’s actually a shortage of aluminum which most crutches are made of."

That’s why the "Crutch It Forward" campaign is leaning on the community for help.

"The community was so helpful last year when we asked them for help with masks and PPE that we thought reaching out and asking them to help us with this would make a lot of sense," said Williams.

All kinds of crutches are asked to be donated, as well as other walking aids made of aluminum like canes and walkers. The donations will be fully sanitized and refurbished.

"Those items that come in, they will be provided to the patients at no charge," said Williams. "So the donation really is paying it forward for others in the community who may have a need for crutches, walkers, or canes."

The event is set to run through November 23, but Williams said it could run longer if the need is still present.

To find out how you can help, click here.