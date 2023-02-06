Wilson Central High School evacuated after receiving harmful threat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson Central High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the school and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a harmful threat.

Bart Barker of Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that the school was put on a precautionary lockdown.

Barker posted an update on Twitter stating that the school received a bomb threat and students were being evacuated to a safe area as sweeps are conducted.

🚨 UPDATE ON WILSON CENTRAL THREAT 🚨



Here’s what we know:



- Two harmful threats called in. One to WCHS and one to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch.



- Students are being evacuated to indoor athletic facility near football field. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qwcRrXt3dI — WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) February 6, 2023

WCSO is investigating and sweeping the school.

No further details are available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.