Wilson Central High School evacuated after receiving harmful threat

Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 06, 2023
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson Central High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the school and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a harmful threat.

Bart Barker of Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that the school was put on a precautionary lockdown.

Barker posted an update on Twitter stating that the school received a bomb threat and students were being evacuated to a safe area as sweeps are conducted.

WCSO is investigating and sweeping the school.

No further details are available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

