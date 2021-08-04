Wilson Central seniors turn parking spaces into murals with meaning

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson Central High School tradition returns with seniors scattering the parking lot to paint their very own mural in the weeks leading up to the first day of school on August 5.

"I feel like with the pandemic, everyone's been kind of down in the dumps and just kind of, like, not as excited for their senior year because I feel like it's going to be like last year; the year before," explained Wilson Central Senior Emily Lewis. "I have a good feeling that it will be a great, normal senior year and we'll get to have prom and graduation and pep rallies because we didn't get those last year, and I'm super excited. I feel like these [murals] can maybe make some people happy."

Claire Kopsky Wilson Central High School seniors paint their parking spaces on July 29, 2021, marking a beginning to their senior year that they hope is more normal thanks to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's an investment for these seniors. They're not only getting the spot but the money goes towards senior night activities, and that's something that we know is any senior looks forward to every year to close out their, their high school career," explained Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer. "So there's a lot of meaning, both financially and creatively speaking when it comes to these parking spaces."

