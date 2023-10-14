Wilson County Courthouse lights go purple for domestic violence awareness month

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are in Wilson County, you might notice something different about the lampposts outside the Wilson County Courthouse for the next month.

From October 13th to 31st, the lampposts will be lit in purple each evening in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in 2020, 69,385 domestic related offenses were flagged in Tennessee. In 2022, there were 97 domestic violence homicides in Tennessee.

Every October, HomeSafe and the Wilson County Mayor's Office work together to raise awareness and support for those impacted by domestic violence.

On October 11th, Wilson County Mayor Hutto met with Susan Crocco and Katie Brock of HomeSafe Inc. to sign a proclamation officially declaring October as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month."

DVAM was launched in 1987. It works to connect and unite people who are working on domestic violence issues.

HomeSafe Inc. is an organization that educates the community and first responders about domestic violence and trauma informed care. They provide services such as danger assessment, safety planning, individual counseling, court advocacy and distribution of food and household needs.

On October 16th, there will be a candlelight vigil on the Wilson County Courthouse steps to commemorate DVAM and remember those who are and have been impacted by domestic violence.

If you or someone you know are in need of help, call the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 800-799-7233 or HomeSafe’s 24-hour helpline at 615-452-4315 (English), 615-969-3260 (Español).