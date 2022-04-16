Wilson County elementary school's garden nourishes mind and heart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Byars Dowdy Elementary School in Lebanon, there is something special growing in Dalton Teel's classroom.

Once a week, Alex and Shene Scott from the Wilson County nonprofit Vine Branch Fellowship team up with Teel's third-grade class for a different kind of lesson.

In their partnership grew the Byars Dowdy Community Garden, getting kids outside and right into the dirt.

"I want these students to have a connection to where their food comes from," said Teel. "These students are able to describe in detail produce that most adults don't even know the name of. So they can tell you when to grow kohlrabi when it's the correct season, what it's going to look like when it flowers."

The learning doesn't stop when school lets out for the summer. Students are invited back to tend to the garden, and the community is invited to take what they need.

"This will be harvested this summer and it will be given away to whoever wants it and if we have anything extra, it will go to the help centers," said Shene Scott of Vine Street Fellowship.

A hands-on lesson teaching the importance of giving back.

The Scotts hope to eventually bring a community garden to each school in Wilson County.

