Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair implements new cooling measures

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Helen McPeak knows her way around the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair better than most people.

She's been attending the fair for more than 20 years and now serves as the executive director.

She said she's never seen a heat index like this week's.

"Usually we will have some 90 days. We love having 80 days and 70 and 60 nights but this year God gave us something different," she said.

To help people beat the heat, the fair is adding more cooling area and inviting people to enjoy some of the activities offered inside.

"We are trying to do everything that we can to make everyone as comfortable and still come out and have a good time. Like this building, the Made in Tennessee building. We've got 22,000 square feet that is air conditioned with restrooms," McPeak said.

There are 60 buildings within the fair grounds where attendees can stop by for some cool air.

"In all our commercial booth areas, we've got fans there. So that makes it better. It's still warm but it makes it more comfortable," McPeak said.

This year there are close to 1,600 people volunteering at the fair. They're all receiving water as well as electrolyte drinks.

Wilson Bank and Trust is also handing out free lemonade.

At the end of the day McPeak said there's no replacing summertime fun.

"We try very very hard to make it something that is for everyone and we hope people will make memories that will last a lifetime," she said.