Wilson County family loses belongings in house fire, hundreds of gifts destroyed for annual toy drive

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Instead of preparing for Thanksgiving, a Wilson County family is searching for a new home after theirs was severely damaged in a fire.

Between the blaze and smoke damage, the family lost nearly everything. But what they were most concerned about was what they lost in the garage—items worth thousands of dollars meant for hundreds of others. Now, they’re hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Brenda Williams, who prides herself on being a helper, is the heart behind Brenda's Boxes of Blessings, a nonprofit dedicated to making a difference in the community. For the past seven years, she has hosted the organization’s annual toy drive to ensure underprivileged children have gifts to open during the holidays.

“We strive to get them what they want,” Williams said.

One year, a child asked for a four-wheeler, a request that highlights Williams' commitment to making the holidays special for every child, no matter how big the ask.

“We come up with this Amazon Wishlist for kids. When they say ‘I’ll sponsor a kid,’ we send them a link to the list. The toys are sent directly here,” Williams explained.

This year, Williams was nearly at the finish line, with all 213 lists for underprivileged children sponsored. But that all changed Tuesday morning when the family’s garage caught fire.

“I turned around and saw smoke coming up from downstairs through the floor, so I ran downstairs to where my granddaughter was. I couldn’t see,” Williams recalled.

Brenda, her newly adopted son, grandchildren, and pets made it out safely.

“Everyone just kept counting, saying let’s make sure there’s six of us out here,” she said.

But the donations were all destroyed.

“We had 230 teddy bears that were donated over there. We got scooters, bikes, TVs, karaoke machines, basketballs,” Williams said, describing the loss.

With her home now unlivable and all of her family’s belongings gone, Brenda’s main priority remains clear: making sure children have presents to unwrap this Christmas.

“I was a teen mom and had to depend on the community to get toys for my baby. And I don’t want anybody to have to worry about their child having a toy for Christmas,” Williams said.

Though Brenda is grateful for the support she has received, she insists the blessings won’t be extinguished because of the blaze.

“It’s hard for me to ask for help. I’m usually the one helping people, but right now, without the village, I won’t be able to provide for those 213 children—not by myself,” she said.

Brenda plans to deliver the presents to the children in two weeks, hoping that, despite the setback, the spirit of giving will shine through.

If you would like to help replenish the gifts, reach out to Brenda directly or donate via Venmo:

Email: brendaboxes@gmail.com

Phone: (629) 244-1786.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com