Wilson County launches kindness campaign focused on sharing positivity online

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The south is known for southern hospitality and one local county is wanting to take it to the next level, with a campaign focused on highlighting kindness.

In Wilson County, they launched Wilson County Kind.

"Many people do focus on the things that are not right or not fixed or the problems that are there and granted you always want to grow and you want to get better, but there are a lot of positives that are happening," County Mayor Randall Hutto said.

The county wants folks to share those positives online.

"Post one of those when you catch one of those, #WilsonCountyKind post that out there and show people the good stuff that's happening," Hutto said.