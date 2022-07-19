LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Leaders in Wilson County have come up with an idea to show teachers how much they're appreciated.

They’re offering “We Love Our Wilson County Teachers” signs for $10 in hopes community members will purchase them and place them in their yards. The $10 covers the cost of printing the signs.

Students in Wilson County head back to school on August 1.

The idea behind the signs is also a partnership with Chambers of Commerce in Wilson County and "Everyone's Wilson."

"This is the result of a lot of people coming together as we kick off the new school year. We want every teacher in Wilson County from public, private, and Lebanon Special School District to know how much we care,” Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hinesley said.

To get a sign, stop by a Chamber of Commerce office in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, or Watertown.