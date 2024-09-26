Wilson County man with Spina Bifida needs new wheelchair

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County man living with Spina Bifida could use your help.

After 42 surgeries, and a lifetime in a wheelchair, Quinten Moore never let his condition define him.

"Honestly I don't believe it keeps me from doing anything...basically you have to do things different," he said.

But now, 28-year-old Moore, better known as Qman, is hoping to replace his outdoor wheelchair.

While his indoor wheelchair still helps him with day-to-day activities, his outdoor chair is 17 years old and battery-dead. The new one he's eyeing would allow him to travel through gravel, sand, snow and any other rough terrain. It would also allow him to be lifted to be eye-level with other people.

As a NASCAR and car show fan, beachgoer, and avid adventurer, the new chair would be a dream. It would also allow him to simply make it to the mailbox.

"I'd be able to go everywhere," he explained.

Unfortunately, insurance won't cover the over $35,000 cost.

"You know, if there's a bump in the road, he'll usually figure a way to get around it," said his mother Karen.

It's true. Qman let his community know, and many have already chipped in!

If you want to help QMan get his new chair, you can visit the family's GoFundMe.

