Wilson County neighbors deal with flooding aftermath

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The cleanup has been slow going in parts of Wilson County – where homes are still flooded and the water hasn’t gone down that much.

Jason Smith and his family's home is flooded near McRary Road and Couchville pike.

"Septic's backed up, HVAC quit working," Smith said.

He says he figures there's about $5,000 of repair work waiting for him back at his house.

He says the area in Wilson County has always flooded -- but none that lasted this long until about 10 years ago.

He says several nearby warehouses have hampered water flow and drainage in the area.

"So now, the water, instead of flowing out, takes 4-5 days for it to dissipate," Smith said.