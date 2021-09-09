Wilson County School Board votes to require masks until at least October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County School Board voted unanimously to require masks in classrooms across the district starting this Friday.

The mandate is in place for all students, employees and adults on Wilson County Schools properties until October 4, when the motion will be revisited by the school board.

Here’s a recap of tonight’s Sept. BOE Meeting at the ATC.



✅ Mask Requirement Approved, Effective 9/10



✅ Quarantine To Follow Latest TDOH Recs



✅ Virtual Learning Academy Interest Survey



✅ Board Leadership Elections



✅ Kids With Robots 🤖



🎥>> https://t.co/ejCY2olclz — WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) September 9, 2021

Due to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order, families can opt out of the mandate. That paperwork will be available beginning Thursday.

Wilson County joins Metro Nashville and Williamson County in adopting a mask mandate amid this current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Like Wilson County Schools, Williamson allows for an opt-out, but Metro does not allow for that option, defying the order while they explore legal options.

Earlier this week, the Rutherford County School Board met to possibly adopt a mask mandate but the board did not take up a motion.