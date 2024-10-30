Wilson County Schools add fencing, ballistic film and gun-sniffing dogs to up school security

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much like many other school districts across the state, Wilson County Schools is working to up their school security. A big piece of that strategy is outfitting many of their schools with fences.

"They have those spots that may be more vulnerable," explained Bart Barker, spokesperson for Wilson County Schools.

Adding fences to campuses is an effort to make sure people don't sneak on or off campus without being noticed by School Resource Officers or surveillance cameras. "This project and a cluster of other schools is really the first wave of fencing projects that we currently have going on," explained Barker.

Fences are just one chain link of their security strategy. Soon, their schools will also have ballistic film on all windows to prevent glass from shattering if there's gunfire. "It’s going to take some time to make sure that all schools are outfitted with that properly. But that is the approved plan moving forward," said Barker.

But that's not the only way they plan to sniff out danger. Zander, and his litter mate Zena, are the newest members of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

"Zander is obviously a black lab, he’s 20 months old," said Chad Vance, Zander's handler. "We float between schools throughout the day."

The four-legged officers went through extensive training in Alabama to become odor detection dogs.

"They can smell 12 different odors including they specialize in like firearms," said Vance.

Vance says these special pups can smell things they'd never imagine finding on their own.

"If he alerts on something, what he’s going to do is sit down," he explained. "He’ll get his reward, which is a ball."

Zena and Zander also have another very important job — putting the students, staff and faculty at ease.

"We’re looked at being almost a therapeutic tool that’s involved in the school system. Students come by and pet on him, teachers come by and pet on him as well," said Vance.

There's no sitting on the fence when it comes to being safe and still welcoming. Safety will always win out. But when you have a tool that can do both, like Zander and Zena, it's an incredible combination. "I’ll be honest with you, I hope I don’t find anything. That’s a good thing if we don’t. But if we do, we’re doing our job," said Vance.

Previously, I've reported on Clarksville-Montgomery County School System's safety upgrades. They have a centralized surveillance camera hub that lets them monitor all of their school buildings in real time. To read or watch that story, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.