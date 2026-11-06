Wilson County Schools faces bus driver shortage, down 17 drivers since start of school year

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Schools is facing a bus driver shortage, leaving some routes unable to reliably run and forcing parents to find alternative ways to get their children to school.

Bart Barker with Wilson County Schools said the district is down as many as 17 drivers compared to the beginning of the school year.

"Upwards of 17 drivers compared to the first part of the year, to where we are now, we're down that many," said Bart Baker, public information officer for Wilson County Schools.

Pay for entry-level drivers starts at about $22 an hour, but the job comes with irregular hours and unique challenges — including student behavior on buses — that can make it a difficult position to fill.

To get a sense of what it might take to attract drivers, I posted a question to our Facebook page asking followers how much they would need to be paid to take the job. Click here to see the responses: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14wVtmeakcc/

Some posted saying they would need six figures and a pension, one mentioned $7k a month and some people posted asking for $80k to $100K per year.

While that kind of money isn't on the table, the district is now exploring ways to increase compensation through a potential bonus or other perks.

Drivers leave the job due to a variety of reasons, but student behavior on buses is also contributing to driver departures. The district is looking at adding more attendants to help manage conduct.

"There's also talk about what we can do to get more attendants on our buses to help regulate that more," Barker said.

Barker also said parents can play a role in improving the situation at no cost to the district.

"What would give us one of the biggest helps is families having those conversations with their students, saying 'hey if I get a report of you being unruly on the bus there will be consequences at home," Barker said.

Despite the challenges, there is hope that the district will find people who do want to work this unique job.

"It's a very meaningful way to spend your day," Barker said.

Click the following link if you're interested in becoming a bus driver for Wilson County Schools:Transportation - Wilson County Schools

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.