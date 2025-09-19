Wilson County Schools may change school start times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Schools is considering a system that would change school start times in order to address the bus driver shortage and uncovered routes.

We told you about the issue back in August, when a father's son was late to class because of the bus ride.

"He has not been to school on time yet," he said.

Thursday night, the school board voted to release a survey asking parents and staff what they think about a three-tier start time system.

The idea is to provide flexibility, cover routes, and make sure no student is late.

"So you could have start times ranging from 7:30 a.m. all the way up to 9:30 a.m.," explained Bart Barker with Wilson County Schools.

While the proposed survey is a step forward, it doesn't mean the new system will be implemented.

The school system says the survey will go out later this fall.

"In the meantime though — still hiring bus drivers. That's the thing...we've not shied away from it at all," said Barker.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.