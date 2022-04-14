Wilson County Sheriff's Office identifies man who died at Cedar Creek Marina

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — After one man was found dead inside a camper at the Cedar Creek Marina, authorities released the identity Thursday of the individual killed.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5 a.m. and resulted in one dead and another shot. Wilson County Sheriff's Office officials said Brent Martin, 48, of Old Hickory, is the man who died.

“Our condolences to the Martin family and his friends," Sheriff Robert C. Bryan said. "Anytime a person is killed in our community during a violent incident is a tragedy. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to keep Wilson County and our citizens safe with all the resources we have."

Detectives did not release the cause of death, but they are investigating this as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation. Limited details have been released at this time.

