Wilson County students can meet their favorite princess at Party with the Princesses on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday Wilson County Schools is hosting its 14th annual Party with the Princesses event at Lebanon High School.

The event is a dream come true for little ones; they get to meet their favorite Disney princesses and dress up as their favorite princess.

They can also get their nails done, face painted, hair braided, win prizes and so much more!

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the party gets started at 9 and goes until 11.

Kids ages 2 through 11 who go to Wilson County Schools are invited.

Tickets are $10 at the door or a little cheaper online, and proceeds support the Future Business Leaders of America Club.

"The little ones, they love it. Like I said, they think it's just a real magical experience. And it's also really good for the FBLA students because that gives them the confidence and that makes them feel so joyful," said Lebanon High School teacher, Sherry Buchanan.

The money for this event will go towards the FBLA's trip to a national conference in Orlando.