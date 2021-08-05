Wilson County students head back to class today; masks optional this year

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Wilson County Schools will start on time this year. Today, students head back to in-person learning.

However, there are some changes this school year. Like many other school districts, masks are optional in the classroom and on the bus.

Also, around 250 students signed up for the Virtual Learning Academy, so more students have opted into in-person learning. When it’s possible, students will be physically distanced three feet.

Because of the COVID threat, Wilson County Schools will continue to disinfect high-touch surfaces, like playground equipment, drinking fountains and school buses.

The school district’s Public Information Officer Bart Barker says making sure kids have a quality education is a top priority; with well over half of their teachers and staff vaccinated, they feel this school year is off to a better start already.

“No one has that crystal ball, to say what will it look like a month, two months, three months down the road. We just don't know. But what we do know is, is what we've done being proactive with vaccinations in the past and our procedures and protocols in practicing those and carrying those out. We're much more efficient and better equipped today,” said Barker.

Barker says parents can help the school district a lot by keeping their child home if they’re sick or showing any sort of symptoms. The district asks parents to be a little patient with them, especially the first few days of school as everyone gets settled back in.