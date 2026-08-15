Wilson County Tennessee State Fair prioritizes heat safety as crowds pack the midway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Tennessee State Fair is known for its rides, food and fun — but with dangerous heat sticking around Middle Tennessee, fair officials say making memories also means making safety a priority.

The summer heat may have some wishing the fair landed a few weeks later, but that's not stopping crowds from packing the midway for rides, games and funnel cakes. Instead, families are finding clever ways to beat the heat while keeping the fun going strong.

"Well, my wife, she's a genius. So she has these little neck fans going on. We charged them on the way here to make sure I didn't even think about the umbrella. It seems to be working out," said fairgoer Stephen Evans.

Portable fans, umbrellas, icy cold drinks and even free popsicles have quickly become fair-day essentials as temperatures climb.

Workers are feeling the heat too.

"Every once in a while we have a fan out here or something like that. I catch the breeze while I wipe my head like this. And that's how I stay cool," one worker said.

Fair leaders are working behind the scenes to keep everyone safe. Fair President Randall Clemens said the grounds have been updated with additional shade and relief options.

"We have added tents. We have taken three of our covered pavilions, and those are going to be cooling areas and areas that they can get out of the sun," Clemens said.

Across the fairgrounds, air-conditioned buildings offer a break from the blazing sun. This year, the fair also expanded its medical resources with a new first aid building that already treated 3 heat-related illnesses on opening day. Several AG buildings are also providing cool relief for anyone who needs a chance to recover before the heat turns dangerous.

"Our local Emergency Management Agency, which is WEMA, supplies the first responders. They have EMTs and paramedics that will respond to calls in the midway or anywhere on the grounds," said Jonnie Webb.

Webb serves on the Executive Committee over Safety, Security, and Risk Management; he is urging visitors to prepare before they even arrive.

"We would encourage people to drink water before they come. Don't be dehydrated when you get here, and then continue to drink while you are visiting here as well. And take time to cool down and break it up," said Randall Clemons, fair president.

Saturday's bicycle ride, clogging competition and special needs events have all been postponed until next Saturday. The carnival is also opening later — at 1 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. — to avoid the hottest part of the day, and one-price ride wristbands will now be good all day.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.