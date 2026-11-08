Wilson County women's club raises $10,000 for local nonprofits at Del Webb community fundraiser in Mt. Juliet

WTVF — MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A women's club at a 55-plus community in Mt. Juliet raised $10,000 for two local nonprofits through a September fundraiser.

The Women's Club of Lake Providence at Del Webb split the money between the Mt. Juliet Fire Foundation and the Mt. Juliet 55+ Activity Center.

"The results of our fundraiser in September were magnificent, due to the hard work of our volunteers for women's club and the help of the surrounding community businesses," said Jan Mandt, president of the club.

The fundraiser was held in conjunction with a concert event on the community's back lawn. The club sold meal tickets and organized raffle prizes to raise the funds.

The club was started nearly 20 years ago by Shirley Hawkins after she moved to the Del Webb community.

"I asked the lifestyle director how about starting something that the ladies could enjoy," Hawkins said.

Members meet once a week to hear speakers and socialize.

Click here for more information about the Dell Webb community in Mt. Juliet: Welcome to Del Webb at Lake Providence

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