Winning number announced for I Am Home house raffle

Posted at 10:35 PM, Nov 27, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, the lucky winner of a brand new house from the I Am Home house raffle was announced.

Willow Branch Homes generously donated a brand new home in Thompson Station to benefit Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and the non-profit I Am Second. NewsChannel 5 has also been a proud supporter of this effort.

Earlier this month, Willow Branch Homes President Paul Winegar gave a full tour of their new company-built home.

Winegar also announced the winning number of the home: 997318501.

Jim Shannon from I Am Second affirmed that the winning number was chosen after the 12 p.m. deadline in a computerized random drawing from all eligible raffle tickets.

The winner now has a free, brand new house with an estimated value of $634,000.

