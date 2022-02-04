Winter weather glazes Hopkinsville with ice and snow

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A lot of students and parents in Christian County got to spend Friday at home because of all the ice and snow.

But for those who still had to work, at times, they had some slick roads to deal with.

It didn't take long for crews in Hopkinsville to get the main roads, like Fort Campbell Boulevard, clear of all the slush, meaning cars didn't even have to slow down. But it was a different story back in the neighborhoods.

"The side roads and county roads are still a little slick with the ice and sleet on them," said Logan Daniel, a Hopkinsville resident out on the roads.

But for the more daring, they made a quick dash for a tastier kind of glaze.

"I don’t even think we can resist them and we work around them every day," said Amber Isom, an employee at Whistle Stop Donuts.

People poured through Whistle Stop's drive-thru to get a hot one on this cold day.

"They gotta have their donuts," said Isom.

"We’ve got a lot of the regulars where you know the names you know what they like," said Jordan Decaro, a longtime employee of the donut shop.

It was such a banner day, they had to go run to the store and get more supplies — twice.

"This is the second load of backup today. We already had to go out and get some more," said Decaro.

Amber and Jordan say they didn't mind coming into work, given the picturesque view of all the frozen trees.

"You see all the pretty icicles hanging out of it but you have to be careful being under it you never know when it could come down on ya," said Decaro.

Which just goes to show — whether the glaze beckoned you in, or kept you at home, you just couldn't look away.