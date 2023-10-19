Wish you knew where your child's school bus is? Wilson County Schools will soon have an app for that

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It can be a guessing game for a lot of parents when that yellow school bus will officially arrive.

"We have so many working families and they’re reliant on their kids getting to school," said Bart Barker, spokesperson for Wilson County Schools.

That's why, pretty soon, Wilson County parents can open a yellow app to get some answers. It's called Here Comes The Bus. The school system will give parents and guardians a log-in code so they can get a time estimate for when the bus is set to arrive at their house or school.

"We’re super excited about this added layer of communication and peace of mind for our bus-riding families," said Barker.

Of course, knowing where your child's school bus is can be great information for parents, but potentially dangerous information if it falls into the wrong hands. That's why Wilson County is hoping to do its due diligence.

"We don’t want unintended consequences with the app," said Barker.

By design, the app won't show specific turn-by-turn directions the bus takes until it gets close to your home or school.

"But it is a great tool for letting families know when they can expect the bus — hence — Here Comes The Bus," he said.

The app won't officially deploy in Wilson County for another few months.

"That requires some very intensive logistical work behind the scenes for uploading the proper data. Street names, routes, all of those sorts of things," explained Barker.

But once it does launch, the guessing game involving those yellow buses may be at least partially solved by the yellow app.

"Will we have some growing pains with the app? I’m sure that’s going to be the case for sure, but we will grow with it as it becomes launched," said Barker.

Wilson County isn't the first in the mid-state to launch the app. Parents in Williamson County Schools are able to use a similar service.