With a high turnover rate, Nashville aims to attract more first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ongoing struggle to find and retain employees has reached critical levels, across various jobs.

However, when the profession involves saving lives, the urgency is heightened. The Metro Fire Department is taking steps to address this issue by implementing starting pay raises in a bid to attract and recruit more first responders.

Tequeila Burns, an emergency medical technician (EMT), was born and raised in the community she serves. Burns said she enjoyed being able to have an opportunity to give back.

"What I love about the job is that I get to give back to my community. I'm born and raised here," she said.

With a unique work schedule of four days on and four days off, Burns finds the thrill in the unpredictable nature of her work.

Driving through the streets of Music City, she witnessed the changes the city has undergone. This growth has given rise to an imperative need for more people to step up and join the ranks of first responders.

"Over the past decade of working in Nashville, the city has undergone significant change: an influx of new residents accompanied by a surge in emergency call volume," explained Matt Tidwell, Deputy Chief of Special Operations.

The challenge of recruiting EMTs and paramedics is not unique to the Metro Fire Department. According to a 2022 study conducted by the American Ambulance Association, a staggering 39% of part-time EMT and 55% of part-time paramedic positions remained vacant due to a dearth of qualified candidates.

In response to this alarming trend, the Metro Fire Department is taking proactive measures to expand its workforce while also increasing the starting pay structure.

"We're eager to deploy more medical units on the streets, above and beyond our current capacity," Tidwell said.

"We have received approval from the current administration's budget to introduce three new medical units, which translates to approximately 36 full-time paramedics and EMTs."

Presently, the starting pay for Metro paramedics exceeds $70,000, with potential earnings reaching as high as $77,072 when accounting for long week overtime and shift differential.

Aspiring advanced emergency medical technicians (AEMTs) can expect a starting salary of $60,000, with the potential for growth through overtime and varying shifts. For those dedicated to the life-saving profession, this income has the potential to be truly life-changing.

Licensed paramedics or EMTs are encouraged to apply now through the official Metro Nashville Career Opportunities portal.