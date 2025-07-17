With costs rising, Nashville families depend on community support for basics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many families are increasingly turning to community support programs to make ends meet, especially as back-to-school expenses add to their financial burden.

Taqawunia Tarleton, who cares for more than a dozen children, including her own and her grandchildren, often sacrifices her own needs to provide for them.

"I go without to make sure they have what they need," Tarleton said.

For Tarleton, personal sacrifices have become routine in her effort to care for her family.

Tarleton is among many families who wait in the blazing sun for food distribution events and other support programs that help them survive.

With summer ending, the back-to-school season brings additional financial pressure for these families.

"They're having a tax-free event on the 25th, but that won't be able to help because I won't be able to do it," Tarleton said.

Like many parents in Middle Tennessee, she depends on churches and nonprofit organizations to help her children start the school year properly equipped.

The threat of cuts to federal assistance programs adds another layer of uncertainty for families already struggling.

"If there is no help or they take away Medicaid, I won't be able to go to the doctor or the kids won't have their shots. If they get sick, I have to pay for everything," Tarleton said.

Despite these challenges, Tarleton remains grateful for organizations like The Bridge Ministry and community back-to-school events that help ease her burden.

"I'm a type of mother that has always worked three jobs and made sure all my kids had what they need," she said.

Davidson County Juvenile Court’s Back 2 School Sneaker Bash is happening Monday, July 21, at 101 University Court. Shoes, supplies, clothes and more will be available for families. Many churches and nonprofit organizations are also giving out free back-to-school supplies.

