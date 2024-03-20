With household bills up, staying on track is challenging. A free resource could help you manage your money

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the bills pile up, it can be hard to keep up.

We want to be a resource for you, so we checked out the Nashville Financial Empowerment Center.

At the Nashville FEC, financial counselors help people move from a state of instability to a state of empowerment with new savings habits, higher credit scores and lower debt burdens. Since opening its doors in 2013, counselors have helped 8,400 clients reduce their debt by $21.8 million and increase their savings by $3.8 million.

During our visit we talked a woman who for the last six years has worked to improve her finances with a financial counselor.

"We've made sure — together — that I can now finally own a home and have a savings and tell my money what I need it to do for me," said Dolly Patton.

Patton's worked with Erin Akery, the senior manager of the center.

"We believe we can help anybody," said Erin Akery. "It doesn't matter what your financial situation is... what your income is. We have incomes that range from zero to multiple six figures. It really doesn't matter, you can always use a second set of eyes."

According to a report by doxoINSIGHTS, the average Nashville household is paying 9.8% more for household bills than last year.

"Yeah. It's been tough the last year or two. Costs have really gone through the roof... Maybe we look with a fine tooth comb, and we get new quotes for insurance. We look at your phone bill, see where we can save. We look at how much taxes you're paying and see if you've maybe over withheld for your taxes. There's a lot of small tweaks that people can make and then there may be big things," Akery said.

We know making cuts is challenging. If you know of a resource that can help others get out of a financial hole email hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

Patton says the one-on-one counseling keeps her on track.

"It's only when you look at things differently that you achieve your goal," Patton said.

You can call 615-748-3620 to schedule an appointment or you can make one on the center's website. The center is located at 217 S. 10th St.

The program is funded by the Mayor's Office and The United Way. Back in February, Metro renewed the contract.