With Jelly Roll's approval, new Nashville Juvenile Justice Center to serve as a beacon of hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Music City is one step closer to a new juvenile court and it’s been something in the works for a while. It's such a major deal that even Nashville Native Jelly Roll had to be apart of the groundbreaking ceremony.

Nashville’s Youth Campus for Empowerment will be at the former site of the Al Menah Shrine Temple on Brick Church Pike.

“It was a vision that we needed,” said Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway.

The multi-million dollar project will serve as the new home for juvenile court in Davidson County. The site will be transformed into a sprawling campus covering over 270,000 square feet. It’s designed to provide immediate services to families in need.

Judge Calloway explained the decision behind choosing this location. “Al Menah Shrine Temple saw in us in their the same mission to heal children,” she said. “They decided to forgo potential profits and sell it to the metro government.”

The new facility is a welcome addition in the eyes of popular music artist and Nashville native, Jelly Roll. Having spent much of his youth in similar facilities, he emphasized the importance of this project.

“I celebrated my 14th, 15th, and 16th birthdays there,” Jelly Roll recalled. “The only reason I wasn’t there at 17 was because I was charged as an adult.”

Despite having a concert in Las Vegas, Jelly Roll made it a priority to be present for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Get rid of stuff that makes you feel like a caged animal,” he urged. “Make these kids feel loved and give them a chance in life. A lot of these kids are victims of their circumstances. This is a really great chance to change things.”

Judge Calloway hopes the new campus will be a beacon of hope and a hub for positive youth development.

“If people understand how adverse childhood experiences operate and how they change a child’s brain development, we have to hit the parents first,” she said.

Elton Maupins, who has been in and out of the system since he was 12, shared his perspective on the need for a new facility. Reflecting on his time inside the current Juvenile Justice Center. “I’ll never forget the winter days and cold cells," he said.

Elton, who also recently received a full-ride scholarship to Vanderbilt, sees the new center as a catalyst for growth.

“It’s going to expand somebody’s mind,” he said.

Both Jelly Roll and Elton believe the new campus will give kids and families hope — something Judge Calloway is committed to delivering.

“All of our children can change and can be better if they have the proper support,” she said.

