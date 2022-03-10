With rising gas prices some people turn to public transportation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As gas prices rise some people are ditching their cars opting for a bus instead.

Clinton Carter moved from California where gas prices are at $7. He says cutting down on gas has helped him explore his new home without breaking the bank.

"It's another good way to get around the city without have to be in traffic. Without blowing at somebody, without getting your pressure up because somebody cut you off, you know just get on the bus."

Getting on the bus is something more and more people have been doing according to Renuka Christoph with WeGo Public Transit.

"I don't think there's been a better time to discover public transportation in Nashville than now," Christoph said.

What most people pay for one tank of gas can get you unlimited rides in the bus for a month.

"You can ride unlimited for $4 a day or $65 a month," she said.

Scan. Tap. Go!

Times are tough. We want to help and starting today are giving you $10 in ticket credit when get your reloadable QuickTicket. Visit the link in our bio to redeem the offer!



We'll also be choosing one lucky rider from the app to receive one month's fare, on us pic.twitter.com/TC3I8uGDsF — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) March 5, 2022

For years people in the city have asked for improvements in public transportation.

Christoph said WeGo is seeing a spike in ridership and soon Nashvillians will have more options and hopefully that means more convenience.

"Coming up this spring folks can look forward to more frequent buses, better connections and buses running at a later time," Christoph said.

Riders say with gas prices soaring taking the bus means more money in their pockets.

"I'm taking the bus right now. I just find it easier. It's a 10 minute walk to work and a 10 minute walk back. And it's a 10 minute walk to my house. I just feel like It's better for me right now under the circumstances and it's not much of a struggle," said rider Vledy Jelleh.

With many people still looking to recover from the pandemic and rising inflation some people are looking to public transportation as a way to save.