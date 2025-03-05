With tariffs in effect, local businesses face choice between raising prices or absorbing costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've been wondering which uniquely Nashville products could be impacted by the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs.

Because some of us have a pair or two of cowboy boots, we checked in on that market.

We are keeping a close eye on how the fees could affect the cost of things you need and love. Scroll down to see how auto repairs, home construction, and beer sales could also be impacted.

Today, I spoke to Jaylin Ramer, the owner of Planet Cowboy, a small business that primarily sells cowboy boots and hats.

Around half of her inventory comes from Mexico.

Ramer would love to sell even more American-made products. But for the longest time, it's just been more cost-effective to make her products in Mexico. For example, boots she sells made in Texas could cost $1,000 more than a pair made in Mexico.

"It has skyrocketed. Most cowboy boots that are made properly, which is 130 steps, are made by very talented people," said Jaylin Ramer. "These days, they have a lot more machinery, but it's very complicated to work it. I moved a lot of my business to Mexico for the affordability. Because cowboy boots are a third of the price, or even some cases 70-80% less or at least two-thirds of the price."

Steep tariffs took effect Tuesday on most Mexican, Canadian and Chinese goods, like food, liquor and clothing. This means Planet Cowboy's collection could become harder to import at a lower cost.

This will be a challenge, but Planet Cowboy is used to those. The owner of the small business says that after the pandemic, supply chain delays, rent increases, and the labor shortage, she'll find a way to keep customers coming through the door.

"My rent's tripled, shipping's doubled, and payroll has gone up 30%. So, if tariffs come, and it's another 25%, bring it on," Ramer said.

Ramer wants to keep prices within reach. She says, ideally, this will lead to more of these iconic American items being made in the U.S.

"If it causes manufacturing to come back to the U.S., and cowboy boots to be made here, maybe that would be the silver lining," she said.

