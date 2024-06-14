With temperatures rising outside of calls, Franklin firefighters brave summer heat

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rising temperatures not only mean a blistering weekend for you, but also for first responders who expect high levels of heat-related emergency calls.

"It's hot outside in shorts and a T-shirt, and now you put your gear on and it's even hotter," said Lt. Jeff Boggs.

While their heavy gear — weighing 40 to 50 pounds — keeps the fire at bay, it keeps body heat inside.

"Your gear's always a little bit soggy by putting it on," laughed one firefighter, Kainan. "You have some of these structures where it's 1,000 degrees inside a bedroom!"

Thursday alone, their department had two heat-related calls.

Even with the unprecedented weather, the team knows the drill. They hydrate, take breaks and train in these conditions.

Rehab trucks with cooling chairs and water help to avoid a serious situation, and paramedics are always around to help both firefighters and community members.

They also have alarms go off to let them know when they need to take a break.

Lt. Boggs says they do their jobs because they love it and want to keep you safe, no matter the weather.

"You just do it. You get out and do the work. It's gotta get done," he concluded.