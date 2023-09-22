With the latest round of UAW strikes, now's a bad time to get in a wreck, experts say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The UAW strike expanded Friday, with thousands more workers picking up picket signs across the country.

The expanded strikes target both GM and the parent company of Chrysler, but the GM plant in Spring Hill was not included. Labor relations experts say that is for a specific, strategic reason.

All 38 additional facilities involved in the strike are parts distribution centers, while the GM plant focuses on the final assembly of vehicles.

Experts say the move could create longer waits for anyone needing car parts or repairs. Body shops and other repair facilities often get their parts from dealers, who in turn get their parts from the very plants now on strike.

That means if you get in a wreck and need body work or another repair requiring a part, you may not be able to immediately get one.

Experts say this move is meant to pressure the big three car companies to make a deal with the union by inconveniencing car customers directly.

"That's a cheap way to put an additional pin in the side of the car company to get enraged car customers out there," said Lipscomb University professor Andy Borchers.

The UAW president said Friday that the union is ready to strike at even more facilities across the country if negotiations don't go well.