With the Preds playing, Morgan Wallen singing and more, BNA is packed this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been a busy day for the Nashville International Airport, more than 42,000 passengers were expected to head out of Music City on Sunday, after a jammed pack weekend of events.

The number of departing passengers nearly surpassed BNA’s all-time record of 43,447 set on October 15, 2023.

Emily Grimes expected the extra traffic, so she arrived early to BNA, getting ready to fly home to Oregon. She was in positive spirits despite finding out her flight was delayed an hour.

"Just hanging out while you’re waiting on flight," Emily Grimes said.

She’s also still on cloud 9 after coming to town to watch one of her favorite artists perform, Morgan Wallen.

The country star played 3 nights at Nissan Stadium.

"We planned it a couple months ago, so I flew in for a quick weekend trip. It was good. I’ve seen him like 4 or 5 times," Grimes said.

There were also thousands of people in town for game 6 of the Predators Stanley cup playoff series, plus visitors for college graduations, and those in the city for a vacation.

"We sat in traffic for like an hour, but that’s Nashville, so there’s always traffic," Grimes jokingly said.

BNA did plan ahead for a surge in passenger traffic on Sunday. There are the people heading home after a long weekend, or folks like Kentucky resident Anita George who is getting ready to head out on vacation.

"It's never easy to get to this airport, there is no easy. We’re here and it was a safe drive," George said.

George got up early to make sure she was on time for her flight, luckily arriving at a time when the airport wasn’t too crowded.

“I always allow extra time, because of either construction or just the traffic," George said.

BNA brought in more staff to accommodate the influx of passengers and it won’t be their last time. Just like the weather, Nashville is heating up and the city isn’t cooling down anytime soon.

"There are lots of things to do. It’s going to be humid so get ready for that," Grimes said.

If you’re preparing to fly out Sunday or Monday check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA.

Also, check the traffic and try to arrive early if you can.

