With winter weather, need for volunteers at Nashville women's shelter grows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For anyone without a home in this winter weather, they can stay at the Nashville Rescue Mission shelters.

"It is cold out there. It is cold, and I'm grateful to be here today," said Tiwana Mason, a guest at the new women's shelter in Germantown.

Opening just weeks ago by the Nashville Rescue Mission, the new campus has become a haven for women and children.

This week, the winter weather has brought in nearly 80 more guests, the total nearing 300. Most of the newcomers are mothers and their kids.

While the new women's campus is up and running, volunteers are coming up short.

"Ms. D, Ms. Emma, just all of them really. Just all of them, they're beautiful," Mason said of the staff and volunteers. "They make it a home."

Volunteers like Dana Spinola visited Friday, setting up a free clothing store to offer winter clothing to guests.

"Bringing 15 of my teammates to volunteer was very easy and to ensure that not only is it just clothing but it's clothing that is warm and beautiful," she said. "This to me is a necessity when it's freezing, literally, outside."

While the Mission has hundreds of registered volunteers, the opening of the new campus has created more positions that need to be filled.

The Mission is hoping you will consider volunteering, whether it's serving food, folding clothes or donating your time in another way.

"This place, it helps and it saves lives," said Mason. "It saves lives."

Nashville Rescue Mission says the women's shelter runs entirely on donations. If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can learn more on their website.