Witnesses heartbroken over family of five lost in plane crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've now learned the names of the victims who were killed in the fiery plane crash along I-40.

Metro Police tell us a Canadian family of five — 43-year-old Victor Dotsenko, his wife, 39 year-old Rimma Dotsenko, and their children, 12-year-old David, 10-year-old Adam, and 7-year-old Emma — did not survive.

NTSB told NewsChannel 5 Monday Dotsenko planned to land at John C. Tune airport but fatally crashed about 3 miles away along I-40.

Danny Nova not only witnessed the plane fly abnormally low, feet from his home, but he once held a pilot license himself.

"Right from the moment the sputtering started, I started going through procedures in my head," he remembered. "As a pilot, we're trained to do spirals in a small aircraft...but he didn't have enough altitude to do that."

NTSB says the plane initially flew too high over John C. Tune. When the pilot doubled back, he was too low. Audio between the pilot and air traffic control before the crash reveals a potential engine issue.

"I just wanna know what happened," said Nova, adding his heart goes out to the pilot and everyone on board.

NTSB says the plane, originally from Canada and en route from Kentucky to Nashville, had no reports of mechanical irregularities.

They are investigating the cause, and a preliminary report should come out sometime next week.