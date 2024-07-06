Wix family holds fundraiser to spread awareness on 20-year cold case

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is still hoping for answers in a 20-year-long cold case.

This weekend, the Wix family held a fundraiser to raise awareness about the disappearance of mother and daughter Jennifer and Adrianna Wix.

The pair went missing in 2004 in Robertson County.

The missing persons case was reclassified as a homicide years later, police say, but no arrests were ever made.

Saturday, the family held a car wash at Veterans Restoration, in which they raised over $2,000. They also had an event next door at Deja Moo in Springfield where the ice cream spot gave a percentage of each sale to the family.

The family says all the money will go towards private investigators and legal representation, as well as billboards and yard signs.

Casey Robinson, Jennifer's sister, says the more people who know about Jennifer and Adrianna, the better shot they have at learning what happened to them, after all these years.

"It's a new generation, it's new people moving into our town, all around Nashville and there's people here that have never heard about Jennifer and Adrianna," explained Robinson. "They're not familiar with our case, and so we are out here raising awareness for Jennifer and Adrianna, trying to gain more support from the community — and we had it."