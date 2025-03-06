Woman admitted to drinking 6 beers, taking prescription drug before deadly hit and run Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is behind bars after Metro police say she was involved in a deadly hit and run this week.
Metro Police say 25-year-old Karla Guadalupe Armendariz is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and driving without a license after she hit 65-year-old Charles Fountain and kept driving.
It happened Monday night on Old Hickory Boulevard near Firestone Parkway. Police say Fountain was an over-the-road truck driver who parked his tractor-trailer at the TA Truck Stop.
He decided to ride his electric scooter to a nearby Dollar General Store. As he was headed back to the truck stop police tell us he was hit by Guadalupe-Armendariz who was driving a Toyota pick up truck. The truck dragged the scooter for more than 900 feet before it dislodged.
A tip to Crimestoppers helped police to find the pick up truck parked at an apartment complex on Edmondson Pike. Guadalupe-Armendariz admitted to drinking six beers and taking a prescription drug prior to the crash. She says she blacked out and did not remember what happened. She's being held on a $100,000 bond.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
