Woman and infant in stroller hit while using crosswalk; driver arrested after fleeing scene

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman and an infant in a stroller were hit by a vehicle Tuesday night while using a marked crosswalk on Providence Parkway in Mt. Juliet, and the driver was arrested after fleeing the scene.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department says the incident was reported at 8:46 p.m. and happened near the Deerfield Apartments at the intersection of Providence Parkway and Buckhead Trail.

A witness contacted police and provided a description of the vehicle and license plate, which resulted in a traffic stop on Belinda Parkway "shortly after" the incident, according to Mt. Juliet police.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as 57-year-old Patrick Amoaning, was arrested and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Amoaning told officers he never made contact with the stroller. The witness who contacted police provided dashcam video of the incident, which shows the vehicle "striking both mom and her baby while they crossed the street on the crosswalk," according to the arrest affidavit provided by police.

Both the woman and the infant were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of scrapes and bruises.

Mt. Juliet police said the crosswalk's warning beacons were active at the time of the incident.

Amoaning has since posted bond and is no longer in custody at the Wilson County Jail.

