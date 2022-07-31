Woman arrested after fatally stabbing a man on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested for fatally stabbing a man at a hotel on Saturday, July 30.

Metro Nashville Police Department had previously put out a warrant for 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker arrest.

Police report that Walker stabbed a 44-year-old man to death inside a hotel room at the HomeTowne Studios.

MNPD

Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike shortly after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found that the male victim had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Police report that after interviewing witnesses on the property, they were able to identify Walker as the suspect.

Walker was taken into custody Saturday night at a Glastonbury Road apartment.