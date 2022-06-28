Watch Now
Woman arrested for criminal homicide in January returns to Nashville from Georgia jail

WTVF
(FILE) - Metro police vehicle
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jun 27, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman who was arrested in Georgia for the murder of Gary McClain, 60, at the Savoy motel on Dickerson Pike was brought back to Nashville on Monday.

Jakira Coleman-Griffen of Detroit admitted to killing McClain by shooting him in the head. Police believe her motive was robbery.

Police arrested Coleman-Griffen in January after spotting her driving McClain's 2017 Hyundai Accent in Cobb County, Georgia. She was held in Cobb County Jail until Monday's return to Tennessee.

At the time of her arrest, Coleman-Griffen was in possession of a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

