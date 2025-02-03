Woman arrested in connection with Opry Mills Mall mass evacuation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police have charged a woman after they said a fight with her ex-boyfriend inside the Opry Mills Mall caused chaos and an evacuation.

Police said Alexandria Dady, 29, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon. Authorities said this stemmed from her allegedly fighting with her ex-boyfriend inside the Chili's at the food court in the mall. Her ex-boyfriend works at the restaurant.

As a result of the fight, thousands left the mall in a mass exodus. At least 40 officers were involved in the response because others reported they heard gunshots and the mall announcements told others to shelter in place. Officers had to clear the mall store by store.

Police said surveillance video showed Dady punching her ex-boyfriend inside the Chili's. She also threw a glass at his head. Trying to block the glass from hitting him, his wrists and hands were cut, police said. Officers said a woman picking up a shoe from the ground could have been mistaken for a handgun.

Those who saw the fight between Dady and the man said they heard no shots fired. Dady later forced the man inside a black Dodge Challenger. Police said she let the man out on Bonnacreek Drive, where he was picked up.

Dady is out of jail on a $40,000 bond.

