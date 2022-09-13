Watch Now
Woman arrested near Cayce Homes for allegedly pulling out weapon while officers approached

Posted at 11:38 AM, Sep 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested on Monday on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she pulled a gun out while officers were responding to an incident.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Lyndeja Torres was in an argument with Martavous Phillips and the victim near the Cayce Homes. When officers approached, they said Torres took a handgun out of her waistband, holding it by her side.

Police detail that Torres was heard saying something along the lines of "I will shoot you" while holding the weapon.

She was subsequently taken into police custody and told officers she knew they were there when she pulled the gun out.

