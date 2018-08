Woman Attacked On Trail at Radnor Lake State Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was attacked while walking a trail at Radnor Lake State Park.

According to the victim's sister, the woman was walking by benches on the Ganier Trail when a man attacked her form behind.

He pushed her to the ground and kicked her. She curled up in a ball and said she didn't have anything, and that's when the man ran off into the woods.

Because of low cell service she had to run down the trail in order to call for help.

It was a busy day in the park but the victim believes she was targeted because she was alone.

The victim and her sister did not want to be named, but they wanted to warn other people to stay alert while in the park.