NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is getting a lot of attention online after catching a whopping 88-pound catfish on Kentucky Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared a photo Monday, showing Paula Cathey Smith with her “personal best” catch.

After the monster fish was caught, Smith released it back into the wild.

Since it was posted, the photo has been shared more than 800 times on Facebook.