Woman caught on camera stealing music equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A music store owner was pretty shocked by a brazen theft in broad daylight.

Andy Foote has owned Drum Supply House for 25 years. He helps musicians buy and repair custom drums. Just like most small business owners, he's been forced to adapt during the pandemic. "We pivoted during that time, even during lock down I loaded up my car and was driving drumheads all over town," Foote said.

Monday, he said a woman walked in and mentioned she was shopping for her son's birthday. She asked about some equipment, and while Andy was looking for it, she stole a keyboard.

It was caught on his surveillance cameras. "It turns out she was trying to get a nice variety of stuff in her pants," Foote said.

The owner of Drum Supply House is not happy. A suspected shoplifter shoved a keyboard down her pants and took off with a drum set in a box yesterday. Now, he wants to warn his East Nashville neighbors. There was a man waiting in a getaway car which was a black Nissan Rogue @nc5 pic.twitter.com/SQX0xyAmnU — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 18, 2022

She then grabbed a box with a small drum set in it and took off. "I thought she had just gotten out the door with the little drum set but it was ridiculous to see that she was just cramming everything she could into her pants," Foote said.

The getaway driver was in a black Nissan Rogue.

Foote has filed a report with police, but in the meantime, he wants to warn their neighbors: "I actually got an anonymous phone call this morning from someone who had an interaction with the same couple a couple days ago in the neighborhood on a job site."

Andy Foote Surveillance photo Drum Supply House

This is not the only time he's been a crime victim. His McFerrin Avenue shop was burglarized a couple years ago too. "We’re just a little shop, so it’s tough ya know, but we’ll get by, we’ll be fine," Foote said. He didn't skip a beat, back at work on Tuesday.

People have already offered to help since he lost hundreds of dollars’ worth of equipment. "We already had vendors reach out saying they saw some of their items were stolen and offered to replace those," Foote said.

If you recognize the suspected thief, call Metro Police. The owner said the masked woman was about 5 feet tall and had on a wedding ring.