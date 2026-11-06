Woman celebrates 100th birthday with Nashville Zoo zipline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "I got all my teeth, and I can still chew 'em," Yvonne Stults said, digging through a box of Milk Duds.

This always seems to be the case. People who are healthy and happy at a seasoned age often have a secret. For Stults, it's Milk Duds.

"What do you think of your mom having all those Milk Duds?" I asked her daughter Diane Beecham.

"I think that's a whole lot of candy!" she laughed.

"Give me one of them things!" Beecham said, holding out her hand for a Milk Dud. "Give me just one, huh?"

Look, there's a reason you ought to listen to Stults.

"I'm celebrating my 100th birthday," she said.

There's a bunch of people who'd do anything for Stults.

Her St. Joseph Senior Citizens Center drove her about two hours to get to the Nashville Zoo because there's something she wanted to take on for her 100th.

Stults wanted to go ziplining.

"I'd love to do it," she nodded. "I've always wanted to do it."

The crew took the trip because the Nashville Zoo's Soaring Eagle zipline seemed perfect for Stults. It's a seated zipline.

She grabbed a Milk Dud for luck.

"How many of these do you eat a day?" I asked her.

"Four or five."

"Boxes?"

"No!"

Beecham and Stults went up together on the zipline.

"Are you nervous?" Beecham asked her mom.

"No. No. I'm not nervous. I've been excited ever since I knew what was coming."

Beecham told me something. Her mother's always had this sense of adventure. She went skiing at 90. Stults may like the Milk Duds for herself, but the adventures are something she is so happy to share.

"I just think God's taking care of me," Stults said.

"We're coming back!" Beecham shouted as the zipline rushed the two down. "Woo! That feels good, doesn't it?"

"That was easy, wasn't it?" Stults smiled as the ride came to an end.

Here's a word of advice from Stults on taking on something exciting.

"Just don't even think about it, just do it," she said.

You heard her. One should always listen to the Milk Dud Queen.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.