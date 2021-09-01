Woman clinging to tree in Williamson County flooding saved in water rescue

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thankfully flooding from Ida wasn't widespread in Middle Tennessee but it did cause some scary situations.

In Williamson County, a courageous rescue was caught on camera by deputies.

Liliana Sarmiento, 49, was on her way to work on Tuesday morning when she tried to cross Leiper's Creek Road, although it was covered by water. Her car was swept up in the flooding and started floating.

Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said she was able to climb out of the car and grab a tree branch on the side of the creek. Then, she was able to call for help and was eventually rescued by first responders.

Elrod said this is why when deciding whether or not you should drive through water, your best bet is to follow these words of wisdom.

"Turn around don’t drown," Elrod said. "It's not worth it... it doesn’t take much water to cause damage."

Sarmiento was the only person in the car and was not injured.