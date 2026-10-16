Woman dies after falling from balcony: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said a woman is dead after she fell from her balcony.

Police said the woman fell from her 10th-story apartment in the 3000 block of Cleghorn Avenue and landed on the roof of the third story.

MNPD said the incident was reported at around 12:30 a.m. and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the incident appears to be accidental, but detectives are still investigating.