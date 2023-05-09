Woman drives through a Family Dollar store after argument with boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A typical Monday evening; quickly turned into chaos in North Nashville when an argument between a couple escalated into a violent situation.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Tasha Bradley, 33, intentionally put her car in reverse and drove directly toward her boyfriend, hitting another vehicle in the parking lot before driving through the front door of a Family Dollar store.

Court documents say the car hit shelves and racks, injuring people who were trying to get out of the way.

Bradley even got out of her car to force open a cabinet behind the cashier's stand to grab cigarettes before driving out of the store and nearly hitting an employee.

"I've never been that angry that I'm going to attempt vehicular homicide. I've never been that angry. I can't remember a time where a vehicle homicide was on the list of things that I could do, so I can't relate to anything that happened over here," De'Ante Conyers said, who was delivers for Coca-Cola.

Conyers waited at the store Tuesday to make a delivery before realizing the store was closed.

"When I pulled up, I seen a truck with a wheel off of it looks like it'd just been in a wreck. So, I knew there was something going on either very recently,"

The incident has left the neighborhood in shock and dismay, with some people expressing concern about the future of the Family Dollar store, which is the area's only food source.

"It was a lot of help that came out of here. And that help is now gone," resident Sasha Stevenson said. "We're really hurting; this hurts us. Mental illness is really hurting us. How do we fix it is the question. Now we're not here to judge or belittle anyone because it could have happened anywhere."

Stevenson believes this incident should be a wake-up call for the neighborhood to come together and save the store. "This is a time for the neighborhood to come together and support each other," she said.

Bradley has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and felony vandalism.

